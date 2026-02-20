Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Silgan worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Silgan by 174.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 627.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $47.98 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

