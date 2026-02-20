Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $763,000 Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,290.88. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,046,036.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,073.90. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.3%

HQY stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.24.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $322.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.92 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.