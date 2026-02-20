Nicole Swies Sells 24,138 Shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 24,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $597,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 115,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,833.50. This trade represents a 17.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EZCORP Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $25.27 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.53.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. EZCORP had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.18%.The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of EZCORP from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EZCORP
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EZCORP
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.