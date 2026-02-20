HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $510.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $489.00 price objective (up from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $339.37 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,867.84. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $2,157,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,562,072.96. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,416,105. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $895,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,909 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $369,943,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,616,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $429 and kept a buy rating, signaling meaningful upside versus the current quote.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" and set a $510 price target (~50% above the current level), providing a bullish benchmark for upside expectations.

Freedom Capital upgraded ALNY from Hold to Strong-Buy, adding to positive analyst momentum.

Large institutional buying reported in Q4 (notable stake increases by Guggenheim, Caisse, Schonfeld and AQR) suggests strong institutional conviction and supports liquidity/demand for the shares.

Short-interest entries in the feed show zero/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this looks like a data/reporting artifact rather than new shorting pressure; treat as non-actionable until exchange-confirmed data appears.

Analysts collectively trimmed some near-term targets but still express confidence in 2026 growth — mixed model adjustments rather than a broad sell-off.

Several insiders sold shares this week, including CEO Yvonne Greenstreet (~6,958 shares) and multiple senior executives (Kevin Fitzgerald, Pushkal Garg, others). Large, clustered insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if they are routine or pre-planned.

Chardan trimmed its price target to $425 (a modest downgrade relative to some peers), and ALNY's most recent quarterly report showed an EPS miss (Feb. 12) despite strong revenue growth — reminders of execution/near-term margin risk.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

