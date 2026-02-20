Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 410,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,060,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $118.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citic Securities increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.53.

Evercore added DELL to its Tactical Outperform list ahead of earnings, signaling short-term analyst conviction into the report.

Seeking Alpha published a bullish margin/valuation thesis arguing upside (claims math supports ~50% upside), which can attract buy-side interest and momentum traders.

Dell announced a collaboration with Ooredoo to advance AI innovation — a commercial/technology win that supports its AI server and services narrative.

Market coverage pieces note DELL is outperforming the broader market today; that flow can reinforce the rally as traders chase strength ahead of earnings.

Dell will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference on March 4 (CFO fireside chat) — an upcoming catalyst where management can clarify margins, AI demand and guidance.

Zacks previews the earnings setup and flags that Dell may not have the optimal mix of factors for a clear beat, underlining event risk into the print.

Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $101 and kept an underweight — a materially more bearish stance that can pressure sentiment and selling by funds tracking analyst views.

JPMorgan trimmed its price target to $155 (though it stayed overweight); and Citigroup lowered its PT to $160 — multiple PT cuts narrow analyst-implied upside.

Comparisons with AI-server peer SMCI highlight competitive pressure and margin differentials, a theme investors will watch if AI server share shifts accelerate.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

