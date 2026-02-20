Richard Belluzzo Sells 15,775 Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $423,558.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 211,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,172.50. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $26.33 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Viavi Solutions News

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Featured Stories

