Robert Scaringe Sells 34,900 Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.5%

RIVN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Rivian Automotive News

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong 2026 guidance — Rivian reported better-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS and issued 2026 delivery guidance (62k–67k vehicles), pointing to ~50%+ year-over-year delivery growth and its first full year of positive gross profit; that results print drove recent upside. Can Services 2x Rivian Stock?

Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness/upgrades — some firms (e.g., Stifel) boosted targets and flagged upside if R2 demand materializes, supporting a constructive analyst narrative that helped lift the stock earlier. Stifel bullishness

Neutral Sentiment: Balanced analyst view and consensus — the street remains split (Buy/Hold/Sell mix and a MarketBeat consensus "Hold"), so upside is contingent on execution rather than a broad analyst stampede. MarketBeat analyst consensus

Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term thesis highlighted — pieces note narrowing losses, growing software & services mix and the upcoming lower‑cost R2 as the engine for multi-year growth, but these depend on successful ramp and margin improvement. Can Rivian Stock Beat the Market in 2026?

Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson downgrade — DA Davidson cut Rivian to Underperform (low $14 PT), warning the 2026 guidance assumes an unusually strong R2 debut; this note raises near-term downside if the R2 ramp disappoints. DA Davidson downgrades Rivian

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CEO & CFO — CEO Robert Scaringe and CFO Claire McDonough sold shares (~34.9k and ~27.1k shares) on Feb 18 at about $16.80; while both retain large stakes, the concurrent executive sales are weighing on sentiment. Insider trades alert

Negative Sentiment: R2 execution and demand risk — multiple notes and coverage warn the biggest risk is an R2 ramp or demand miss; given the guidance relies heavily on R2, execution disappointment could quickly reverse gains. What's going on with Rivian Automotive stock?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Several research firms have commented on RIVN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Featured Articles

