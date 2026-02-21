Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,787 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,459,633,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $601,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on B shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

B opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

