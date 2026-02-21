Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,787 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,459,633,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $601,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barrick Mining News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major investor support — a large institutional investor publicly backed Barrick, which can help sentiment and provide buying support amid geopolitical scrutiny. Major Investor Backs Barrick Gold
- Positive Sentiment: Mali settlement and Loulo extension — Barrick’s resolution of a Mali dispute and an extension at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex removes a key overhang on West African operations and clarifies near‑term production prospects. That should support medium-term cash flow visibility. What Barrick Mining’s Mali Dispute Settlement Means
- Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison — recent write-ups comparing Barrick (B) to Kinross (KGC) highlight both firms’ strong projects and rising cash flows; these analyses provide context but don’t change fundamentals on their own. B vs. KGC: Which Gold Mining Stock Is the Better Pick Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Post-earnings positioning and volatility — market commentary suggests the stock’s pullback is partly profit-taking after a run-up and sensitivity to choppy precious‑metals prices; Barrick’s announced plans (including preparing an IPO of its North American gold assets) add short‑term structural uncertainty. Barrick slides as precious-metals volatility weighs
- Negative Sentiment: Newmont default notice — Newmont has filed a notice of default alleging mismanagement at Nevada Gold Mines, giving Barrick 30 days to remedy under their 2019 JV agreement. That raises governance, legal and operational risk for Barrick’s largest asset and is a material near‑term overhang. Newmont Sends Notice of Default to Barrick
- Negative Sentiment: Rising unit costs — analyst coverage and articles flag higher unit costs that could erode Barrick’s recent profit momentum despite stronger gold prices; this pressure on margins is weighing on near‑term earnings outlooks. Will Barrick Mining’s Higher Costs Dent Its Profit Momentum Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution — at least one broker has issued a pessimistic forecast for Barrick’s stock, adding downward pressure on sentiment and potentially limiting near‑term upside until clarity on costs, the Nevada dispute and the North American IPO plan arrives. Canaccord Genuity Issues Pessimistic Forecast
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Barrick Mining Stock Down 1.2%
B opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Barrick Mining Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.
About Barrick Mining
Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.
The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.
