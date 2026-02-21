Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

GH stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.63. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $10,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,671,826.15. The trade was a 37.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Freeman sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $3,241,757.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,480.09. The trade was a 54.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 434,511 shares of company stock worth $45,580,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and maintained buy/overweight ratings (Leerink to $180, JPMorgan to $130, Wells Fargo to $125, BTIG to $145, Canaccord to $135), signaling analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Analyst Raises Coverage

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and maintained buy/overweight ratings (Leerink to $180, JPMorgan to $130, Wells Fargo to $125, BTIG to $145, Canaccord to $135), signaling analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong growth: Guardant reported $281.3M in Q4 revenue, +39% YoY and above consensus; management issued FY2026 revenue guidance around $1.3B, above Street expectations — a growth signal for core oncology testing. Press Release

Q4 revenue beat and strong growth: Guardant reported $281.3M in Q4 revenue, +39% YoY and above consensus; management issued FY2026 revenue guidance around $1.3B, above Street expectations — a growth signal for core oncology testing. Positive Sentiment: Research coverage expansion: Robert W. Baird initiated coverage, which can broaden institutional interest and trading liquidity. Coverage Start

Research coverage expansion: Robert W. Baird initiated coverage, which can broaden institutional interest and trading liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and transcript available — provides detail on cadence of test volume, reimbursement progress and product roadmap; useful for digging into guidance assumptions. Earnings Transcript

Conference call and transcript available — provides detail on cadence of test volume, reimbursement progress and product roadmap; useful for digging into guidance assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Market materials (slide deck, press release) posted for investors to verify segment trends and margin assumptions. Slide Deck / Press Release

Market materials (slide deck, press release) posted for investors to verify segment trends and margin assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data flagged a “significant increase” entry but shows 0 shares / NaN in the feed — the published data appears inconsistent, so short-interest impact is unclear. Short Interest Note

Short-interest data flagged a “significant increase” entry but shows 0 shares / NaN in the feed — the published data appears inconsistent, so short-interest impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: GAAP loss of ($0.50) vs. consensus (~($0.43)), which disappointed some investors despite revenue upside and may have pressured the stock near the close. Earnings Reaction

EPS miss: GAAP loss of ($0.50) vs. consensus (~($0.43)), which disappointed some investors despite revenue upside and may have pressured the stock near the close. Negative Sentiment: Management left EPS guidance effectively blank in the release (revenue guidance given but no numeric EPS target), which can create uncertainty around near-term profitability expectations. Guidance Details

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

