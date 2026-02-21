Insider Selling: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells $1,546,175.85 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) VP Hagop Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TXN opened at $219.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

