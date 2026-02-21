Insider Selling: Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Director Sells $2,199,997.80 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $2,199,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,880.88. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TPR opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.07. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $158.28.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

