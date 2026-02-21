iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $692.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $690.48 and a 200 day moving average of $674.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

