Darden Wealth Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Darden Wealth Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. HSBC upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.05.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.00%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

