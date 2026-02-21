101,139 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI Acquired by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 101,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF accounts for 0.8% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Up 0.5%

FENI opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.