Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,323,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after buying an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 826,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,626 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 309,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 197,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

