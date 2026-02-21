John Kober Sells 7,196 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 7,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.07, for a total transaction of $1,749,131.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790,839.56. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MTSI opened at $243.59 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $251.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $113,936,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $134,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 634,903 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,465,000 after purchasing an additional 568,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $67,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

Key Headlines Impacting MACOM Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat: MACOM reported quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus and set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.09, supporting growth expectations and helping push the shares higher. Earnings & Outlook

Q4 results and guidance beat: MACOM reported quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus and set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.09, supporting growth expectations and helping push the shares higher. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple brokers (including Truist and Benchmark) raised price targets and maintained Buy ratings after the prints, giving the stock additional upward momentum. Analyst Notes

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple brokers (including Truist and Benchmark) raised price targets and maintained Buy ratings after the prints, giving the stock additional upward momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Strong institutional ownership and healthy liquidity: Institutions own ~76% of the float and the company shows solid current/quick ratios and modest leverage—factors that can stabilize the stock amid volatility. Ownership & Financials

Strong institutional ownership and healthy liquidity: Institutions own ~76% of the float and the company shows solid current/quick ratios and modest leverage—factors that can stabilize the stock amid volatility. Negative Sentiment: Large, repeated insider sales by major shareholder Susan Ocampo: Ocampo executed multiple large disposals in February (including 80,123 shares on Feb 17 and additional tranches), representing meaningful cashing‑out that may pressure sentiment. Insider Sales

Large, repeated insider sales by major shareholder Susan Ocampo: Ocampo executed multiple large disposals in February (including 80,123 shares on Feb 17 and additional tranches), representing meaningful cashing‑out that may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CFO selling: The company’s CFO sold 7,196 shares on Feb 17, which, when paired with the major shareholder’s sales, can amplify investor concern about insider timing. CFO Filing

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.