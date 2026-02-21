Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,336,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,765,000 after purchasing an additional 80,235 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $840,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

