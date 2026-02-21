SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Darden Wealth Group Inc

Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $468.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $509.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.63. The company has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.