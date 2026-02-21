Wall Street Zen Downgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) to Buy

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

DCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.35 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:DCH opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

