Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,955 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,935,000 after buying an additional 444,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,413,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,134,000 after purchasing an additional 354,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $324.85 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $327.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.93.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.24.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

