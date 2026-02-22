JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Sells $15,355,500.00 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Troy Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $310.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $838.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chase will open 160+ new branches in 2026 to drive deposits, cross‑selling and fee income beyond net interest margin — a tangible growth push that supports longer‑term revenue diversification. Read More.

Chase will open 160+ new branches in 2026 to drive deposits, cross‑selling and fee income beyond net interest margin — a tangible growth push that supports longer‑term revenue diversification. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan filed to move/dismiss President Trump’s $5B “debanking” lawsuit and argued CEO Jamie Dimon was wrongly named — an aggressive legal defense that, if it succeeds, reduces headline/litigation risk. Read More.

JPMorgan filed to move/dismiss President Trump’s $5B “debanking” lawsuit and argued CEO Jamie Dimon was wrongly named — an aggressive legal defense that, if it succeeds, reduces headline/litigation risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”); commentary noting potential mortgage share gains if capital rules ease provides a supportive backdrop for future fee and NII growth. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”); commentary noting potential mortgage share gains if capital rules ease provides a supportive backdrop for future fee and NII growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan research raised its 2026 gold forecast sharply — relevant for macro/trading desks and investor clients but not a direct bank fundamental driver. Read More.

JPMorgan research raised its 2026 gold forecast sharply — relevant for macro/trading desks and investor clients but not a direct bank fundamental driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan initiated coverage on TIC Solutions and published other sector/research notes (e.g., robotics opportunity flagged for other stocks) — shows active research flow but limited direct impact on JPM’s P&L. Read More.

JPMorgan initiated coverage on TIC Solutions and published other sector/research notes (e.g., robotics opportunity flagged for other stocks) — shows active research flow but limited direct impact on JPM’s P&L. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is in talks to serve as banker for an international reconstruction vehicle (“Board of Peace”) are preliminary and speculative — potential upside in advisory fees but uncertain at this stage. Read More.

Reports that JPMorgan is in talks to serve as banker for an international reconstruction vehicle (“Board of Peace”) are preliminary and speculative — potential upside in advisory fees but uncertain at this stage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory hit in Europe: JPMorgan’s EU arm was fined €12.18M by the ECB for years of misreporting risk‑weighted assets and capital data — signals control lapses in the region and raises compliance/reputational risk (fine amount is small relative to JPM’s scale but the governance issue is noteworthy). Read More.

Regulatory hit in Europe: JPMorgan’s EU arm was fined €12.18M by the ECB for years of misreporting risk‑weighted assets and capital data — signals control lapses in the region and raises compliance/reputational risk (fine amount is small relative to JPM’s scale but the governance issue is noteworthy). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling: CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares (~$15.4M) and reports show Jamie Dimon sold stock (reported ~$21M); several other insiders also trimmed positions. Large, high‑profile sales are weighing on near‑term sentiment even if they could reflect diversification or tax planning. Read More. and Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.