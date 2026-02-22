PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 6,307 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CRH alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of CRH by 359.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRH from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.27.

CRH Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:CRH opened at $124.07 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.67.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.