Andrew Harrison Sells 5,500 Shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Harrison sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $311,465.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,789.64. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 80.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.