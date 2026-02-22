Snap (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $324,572.60 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Zachary Briers sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $324,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,785,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,175,263.64. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP opened at $5.14 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.Snap’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.50 price target on Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, February 5th. New Street Research cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 price objective on Snap in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $7.00 target price on Snap in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 92.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Snap by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 561.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Company initiatives: Snap unveiled Creator Subscriptions to build recurring creator revenue, introduced new AR glasses to expand its hardware/AR roadmap, and announced a US$500 million share buyback aimed at offsetting dilution — all of which support a narrative of diversified, higher‑margin revenue and capital return. Snap Tests New Revenue Mix

Company initiatives: Snap unveiled Creator Subscriptions to build recurring creator revenue, introduced new AR glasses to expand its hardware/AR roadmap, and announced a US$500 million share buyback aimed at offsetting dilution — all of which support a narrative of diversified, higher‑margin revenue and capital return. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Arete Research upgraded SNAP to Buy and highlighted higher‑margin recurring revenue as a near‑term catalyst, reinforcing investor optimism about monetization of new products. Arete Cites Higher‑Margin Recurring Revenue

Analyst upgrade: Arete Research upgraded SNAP to Buy and highlighted higher‑margin recurring revenue as a near‑term catalyst, reinforcing investor optimism about monetization of new products. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity: Large funds (Vanguard, Capital World, Geode, etc.) show continued ownership increases, which provides base demand but doesn’t guarantee near‑term upside. MarketBeat SNAP Overview

Institutional activity: Large funds (Vanguard, Capital World, Geode, etc.) show continued ownership increases, which provides base demand but doesn’t guarantee near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downside risk: Citi cut its price target from $10 to $6 and kept a Neutral rating, citing persistent brand‑advertising headwinds after Q4 — a reminder ad recovery may be slow and pressure valuations. Citi Lowers Snap PT to $6

Analyst downside risk: Citi cut its price target from $10 to $6 and kept a Neutral rating, citing persistent brand‑advertising headwinds after Q4 — a reminder ad recovery may be slow and pressure valuations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Several senior executives (GC, CFO, CAO and others) disclosed open‑market sales totaling hundreds of thousands of shares in mid‑Feb, which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Insider Selling Alerts

Insider selling: Several senior executives (GC, CFO, CAO and others) disclosed open‑market sales totaling hundreds of thousands of shares in mid‑Feb, which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings pressure: Snap’s Q4 report showed revenue growth but an EPS miss (reported EPS below consensus), keeping profitability and margin recovery questions on investors’ minds. Snap Earnings/Analyst Coverage

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

