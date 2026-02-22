Insider Selling: Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Sells $288,749.62 in Stock

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $288,749.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,686,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,048,311.70. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 30,131 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $705,969.33.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 19,050 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $451,866.00.

Mastercraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $379.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Mastercraft Boat has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company’s portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

