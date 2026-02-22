Timothy Keaney Sells 4,500 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Keaney sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $326,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,007.36. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.19). Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Unum Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional/hedge-fund interest — An article highlights why hedge funds favor Unum, which can support demand for the shares and provide a catalyst for outperformance if funds increase positions or spotlight the name for other investors. What Makes Unum Group (UNM) Highly Favored by Hedge Funds

Institutional/hedge-fund interest — An article highlights why hedge funds favor Unum, which can support demand for the shares and provide a catalyst for outperformance if funds increase positions or spotlight the name for other investors. Neutral Sentiment: Directors still hold sizable equity despite recent sales — While two directors trimmed positions, both remain substantial shareholders (tens of thousands of shares), which limits the immediate governance/insider-control impact and suggests sales may be for diversification or personal liquidity rather than a lack of confidence. Cynthia Egan Form 4 Timothy F. Keaney Form 4

Directors still hold sizable equity despite recent sales — While two directors trimmed positions, both remain substantial shareholders (tens of thousands of shares), which limits the immediate governance/insider-control impact and suggests sales may be for diversification or personal liquidity rather than a lack of confidence. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed — Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares (~17% haircut to her position) at an average $73.00 and Director Timothy Keaney sold 4,500 shares (~10% haircut) at ~$72.58. Large/timed insider sales can be interpreted negatively by investors, especially when coupled with downward analyst revisions. Cynthia Egan Form 4 Timothy F. Keaney Form 4

Insider sales disclosed — Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares (~17% haircut to her position) at an average $73.00 and Director Timothy Keaney sold 4,500 shares (~10% haircut) at ~$72.58. Large/timed insider sales can be interpreted negatively by investors, especially when coupled with downward analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cuts EPS estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years — Zacks lowered Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026 estimates and also trimmed FY2027 and quarterly projections. The downward revisions (FY2026 to $8.88 from $9.08; FY2027 to $9.84 from $9.99) increase near-term earnings risk versus consensus and could pressure the stock multiple if others follow. (Source: Zacks research notes)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Unum Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore set a $103.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.