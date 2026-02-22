John Kim Sells 6,000 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) insider John Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $907,780.23. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ES stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Eversource, which can support the stock by attracting buyers and validating earnings/growth expectations. Article Title

Wells Fargo upgraded Eversource, which can support the stock by attracting buyers and validating earnings/growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets expressed a positive view that the stock price is expected to rise — another bullish analyst note that can help demand. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets expressed a positive view that the stock price is expected to rise — another bullish analyst note that can help demand. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho published commentary expecting the stock to rise (separate from its hold stance in another report), which can lend incremental support from discretionary buyers. Article Title

Mizuho published commentary expecting the stock to rise (separate from its hold stance in another report), which can lend incremental support from discretionary buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho also reiterated a Hold rating in a different note — a neutral stance that suggests limited conviction to drive big moves. Article Title

Mizuho also reiterated a Hold rating in a different note — a neutral stance that suggests limited conviction to drive big moves. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates (FY26: from $5.02 to $4.86; FY27: from $5.30 to $5.16), kept a Sector Underperform / $63 target and issued a sell — downward revisions and a low target can pressure the stock and investor sentiment. Article Title

Scotiabank cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates (FY26: from $5.02 to $4.86; FY27: from $5.30 to $5.16), kept a Sector Underperform / $63 target and issued a sell — downward revisions and a low target can pressure the stock and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Two insiders executed large open‑market sales on Feb 19: EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares at about $73.90 (SEC filing) and director John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares at about $73.57 (SEC filing). Large insider sales — especially when they materially reduce ownership — can be read negatively by the market even if proceeds are for diversification. Moreira SEC Filing Kim SEC Filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Eversource Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 419,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 386,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,422,000 after buying an additional 691,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 287.7% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 118,971 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

