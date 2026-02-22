Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $285.93 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $285,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft News Summary

Microsoft Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $397.23 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $450.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.