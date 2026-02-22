NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 105.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $189.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

