Bruce Berkowitz Sells 3,900 Shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $276,939.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,136,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,826,165.24. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.34. St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $71.90.

Key St. Joe News

Here are the key news stories impacting St. Joe this week:

Positive Sentiment: St. Joe broke ground on a third Watersound Real Estate sales center at Watersound West Bay Center — expansion of its boutique brokerage increases on‑the‑ground sales capacity for new communities and supports near‑term lot/home sales and marketing momentum. Article Title

Local and community headlines (high‑school sports, school board items, community facility openings) are being reported for St. Joseph areas but are unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold a series of blocks of JOE shares Feb. 18–20 totaling ~16,000 shares at ~ $71 per share (aggregate proceeds ≈ $1.14M). The disposals reduce his stake by roughly 0.10% overall — a small percentage that signals liquidity taking rather than a change in control, but investors sometimes interpret insider selling as a modest near‑term negative signal. SEC Filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 155.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in St. Joe by 2,265.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JOE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe’s core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

