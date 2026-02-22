Insider Selling: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $276,320.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Goel sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $276,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PubMatic Stock Up 0.2%
PUBM opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PubMatic by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 699,549 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUBM
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.
Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.