Snap (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $296,292.70 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 63,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $296,292.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,892,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,299.90. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Derek Andersen sold 23,715 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $185,688.45.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Derek Andersen sold 34,535 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $248,997.35.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Snap News Summary

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company initiatives: Snap unveiled Creator Subscriptions to build recurring creator revenue, introduced new AR glasses to expand its hardware/AR roadmap, and announced a US$500 million share buyback aimed at offsetting dilution — all of which support a narrative of diversified, higher‑margin revenue and capital return. Snap Tests New Revenue Mix

Company initiatives: Snap unveiled Creator Subscriptions to build recurring creator revenue, introduced new AR glasses to expand its hardware/AR roadmap, and announced a US$500 million share buyback aimed at offsetting dilution — all of which support a narrative of diversified, higher‑margin revenue and capital return. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Arete Research upgraded SNAP to Buy and highlighted higher‑margin recurring revenue as a near‑term catalyst, reinforcing investor optimism about monetization of new products. Arete Cites Higher‑Margin Recurring Revenue

Analyst upgrade: Arete Research upgraded SNAP to Buy and highlighted higher‑margin recurring revenue as a near‑term catalyst, reinforcing investor optimism about monetization of new products. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity: Large funds (Vanguard, Capital World, Geode, etc.) show continued ownership increases, which provides base demand but doesn’t guarantee near‑term upside. MarketBeat SNAP Overview

Institutional activity: Large funds (Vanguard, Capital World, Geode, etc.) show continued ownership increases, which provides base demand but doesn’t guarantee near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downside risk: Citi cut its price target from $10 to $6 and kept a Neutral rating, citing persistent brand‑advertising headwinds after Q4 — a reminder ad recovery may be slow and pressure valuations. Citi Lowers Snap PT to $6

Analyst downside risk: Citi cut its price target from $10 to $6 and kept a Neutral rating, citing persistent brand‑advertising headwinds after Q4 — a reminder ad recovery may be slow and pressure valuations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Several senior executives (GC, CFO, CAO and others) disclosed open‑market sales totaling hundreds of thousands of shares in mid‑Feb, which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Insider Selling Alerts

Insider selling: Several senior executives (GC, CFO, CAO and others) disclosed open‑market sales totaling hundreds of thousands of shares in mid‑Feb, which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings pressure: Snap’s Q4 report showed revenue growth but an EPS miss (reported EPS below consensus), keeping profitability and margin recovery questions on investors’ minds. Snap Earnings/Analyst Coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 price target on Snap in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. SB Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

