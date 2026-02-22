Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Sells $361,825.22 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter Smith sold 3,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $361,825.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,257.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RYTM opened at $99.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20.

Positive Sentiment: RBC/ Royal Bank initiated coverage and/or upgraded RYTM with an outperform/moderate-buy stance, bringing renewed institutional attention and a formal buy-style endorsement that can support near-term demand. RBC initiates coverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 956.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,047,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $13,105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

