Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

BDRX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 190,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 28.04% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic recurrent glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma, and medulloblastoma; and MTD217, a program centered around a water-soluble drug formulation that can be easily infused or injected simultaneously, or sequentially, directly into the cancer microenvironment, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of leptomeningeal disease.

Featured Stories

