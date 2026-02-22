Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLRY. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

Shares of TLRY opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $902.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Tilray Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.15 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 251.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Tilray Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

