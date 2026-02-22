Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ BCIC opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $149.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.38. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.

