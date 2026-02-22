QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get QVC Group alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on QVCGA

QVC Group Stock Up 8.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QVC Group

Shares of NASDAQ QVCGA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. QVC Group has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in QVC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in QVC Group during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of QVC Group in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QVC Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of QVC Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

QVC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) is a global omnichannel retailer specializing in video- and live-based shopping experiences across television, digital and mobile platforms. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the company offers an extensive range of products including fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, home and garden goods, electronics and jewelry. QVC Group blends curated programming with on-demand ecommerce to engage customers through interactive demonstrations and storytelling.

The company operates through multiple segments, notably QVC U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QVC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QVC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.