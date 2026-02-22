Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNUT. Zacks Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,968 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

