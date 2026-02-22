Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTNX. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Nutanix Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Nutanix had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 262,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Nutanix by 757.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 168,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Nutanix

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutanix this week:

KeyCorp raised Nutanix's multi‑year earnings outlook — the firm increased FY2026–FY2030 EPS forecasts (notably FY2028–FY2030 upgrades) and reiterated an Overweight rating with a $65 price target, signaling stronger long‑term growth expectations that can support the stock.

Zacks published an earnings preview ("Countdown to Nutanix Q2") that compiles Wall Street estimates and key metric forecasts ahead of the quarter — this increases focus on guidance and could boost volatility around the report but does not itself change fundamentals.

KeyCorp trimmed its Q3 2026 EPS estimate slightly (from $0.24 to $0.23), a nearer‑term downgrade that may weigh on short‑term sentiment despite the longer‑term boosts.

Seeking Alpha's recent writeup frames Nutanix as having solid free cash flow but otherwise "not very compelling," which could reinforce cautious narratives around valuation (NTNX trades at a high P/E vs. near‑term EPS consensus) and pressure momentum investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

