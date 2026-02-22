LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 target price on LKQ in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LKQ has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.91.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in LKQ by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,178,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,046.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 261,928 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,158,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 314,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 91,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

