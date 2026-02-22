LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 target price on LKQ in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ
LKQ Stock Performance
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in LKQ by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,178,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,046.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 261,928 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,158,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 314,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 91,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
More LKQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting LKQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and top‑line stability — Q4 sales of about $3.31B topped Street estimates and were up modestly year‑over‑year, signaling resilient demand in parts of the business. LKQ Corporation Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and shareholder returns — LKQ reported ~$1.1B operating cash flow and ~$847M free cash flow for the year and returned $116M to shareholders in Q4 via $40M buys and $76M dividends; management also declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (3.6% yield), which supports income‑oriented investors. LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic review announced — the board launched a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives and portfolio streamlining; this can unlock value but creates near‑term uncertainty about structure and potential one‑time costs. LKQ Q4 deep dive: Earnings resilient despite margin pressure, strategic review launched
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations — Q4 adjusted EPS was $0.59 vs. consensus ~ $0.65, and quarterly profit declined year‑over‑year, which pressured near‑term stock sentiment. LKQ Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Below‑consensus 2026 guidance and margin pressure — management set FY‑2026 adjusted EPS of $2.90–$3.20, below the Street consensus cited by management, and warned of margin headwinds and restructuring costs that weigh on near‑term profitability. LKQ outlines $2.90–$3.20 adjusted EPS target and strategic review amid portfolio streamlining
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.
Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LKQ
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.