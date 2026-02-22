Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Get Uni-Fuels alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Uni-Fuels in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Uni-Fuels has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uni-Fuels

Uni-Fuels Price Performance

Uni-Fuels stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Uni-Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uni-Fuels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Uni-Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,384,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uni-Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Uni-Fuels during the third quarter worth about $399,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Uni-Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uni-Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Uni-Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uni-Fuels, Inc (NASDAQ: UFG) is an independent developer and marketer of renewable transportation fuels, specializing in biodiesel and renewable diesel. The company sources feedstocks such as soybean oil, used cooking oils and animal fats, converting them through tolling arrangements into fuels that meet ASTM specifications for use in on-road and off-road diesel engines. Uni-Fuels focuses on integrating supply, production and logistics to deliver low-carbon intensity fuels that comply with U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.