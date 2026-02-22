Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Vuzix Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.51. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christopher Iain Parkinson sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $27,614.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 142,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,955.56. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vuzix
Vuzix Company Profile
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is a technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of wearable display devices and smart glasses. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Vuzix focuses on next-generation augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions that enable hands-free access to video, data and applications. Its products integrate high-resolution optics, onboard sensors and wireless connectivity to support immersive visual experiences for professional and consumer use.
Vuzix’s product portfolio includes smart glasses and head-mounted displays such as the Vuzix Blade series and the M400 family.
