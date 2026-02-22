Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Vuzix Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.51. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Iain Parkinson sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $27,614.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 142,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,955.56. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

Vuzix Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is a technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of wearable display devices and smart glasses. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Vuzix focuses on next-generation augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions that enable hands-free access to video, data and applications. Its products integrate high-resolution optics, onboard sensors and wireless connectivity to support immersive visual experiences for professional and consumer use.

Vuzix’s product portfolio includes smart glasses and head-mounted displays such as the Vuzix Blade series and the M400 family.

