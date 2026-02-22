TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$183.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$173.00 to C$183.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$159.00.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$163.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$135.99. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$102.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$172.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 5.67%.The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 12.2345048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

