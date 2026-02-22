TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$183.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$173.00 to C$183.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$159.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on TFI International
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 5.67%.The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 12.2345048 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.