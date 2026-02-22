Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$133.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from C$118.00 to C$133.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$134.25.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of C$16.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.
