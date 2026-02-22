Carvana’s (CVNA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $519.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carvana from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $535.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.55.

Carvana Trading Up 1.1%

CVNA opened at $336.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $486.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.04, for a total value of $393,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,617,943.68. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.19, for a total transaction of $5,229,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 202,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,193,505.23. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 420,351 shares of company stock valued at $179,589,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Carvana by 40.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results were materially stronger than feared — revenue rose ~58% YoY and EPS crushed estimates, and management highlighted record retail/wholesale volume and a path to EBITDA growth. This beat is the main bullish driver behind buying interest today. Carvana Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 results were materially stronger than feared — revenue rose ~58% YoY and EPS crushed estimates, and management highlighted record retail/wholesale volume and a path to EBITDA growth. This beat is the main bullish driver behind buying interest today. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and several other firms continue to rate CVNA favorably (Wedbush kept an outperform/buy stance even after trimming its target), supporting conviction among growth‑oriented analysts despite lower targets. Wedbush Remains a Buy on Carvana Co (CVNA)

Wedbush and several other firms continue to rate CVNA favorably (Wedbush kept an outperform/buy stance even after trimming its target), supporting conviction among growth‑oriented analysts despite lower targets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and models point to restored profitability but warn earnings are sensitive to gross profit per unit (GPU) swings — that caps upside until margin durability is proven. Carvana: Profitability Restored, But GPU Sensitivity Caps The Upside

Analysts and models point to restored profitability but warn earnings are sensitive to gross profit per unit (GPU) swings — that caps upside until margin durability is proven. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms trimmed price targets and one major shop (DA Davidson) cut to $320 and flagged a neutral view, which triggered early‑session selling and widened intraday swings. Analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring sentiment. Carvana Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Multiple firms trimmed price targets and one major shop (DA Davidson) cut to $320 and flagged a neutral view, which triggered early‑session selling and widened intraday swings. Analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors pressed management on accounting and disclosure during the call; the CFO’s defense and subsequent media scrutiny (and reports of an investigator outreach) have raised governance concerns that could weigh on the stock until clarity is provided. Carvana fails to impress investors; CFO defends accounting practices

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Further Reading

