Carvana’s (CVNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.55.

Carvana Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $336.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carvana has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $486.89.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.54, for a total value of $417,271.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,552,727.50. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.24, for a total transaction of $19,009,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 191,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,821,215.44. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 420,351 shares of company stock valued at $179,589,049 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carvana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 26.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results were materially stronger than feared — revenue rose ~58% YoY and EPS crushed estimates, and management highlighted record retail/wholesale volume and a path to EBITDA growth. This beat is the main bullish driver behind buying interest today. Carvana Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 results were materially stronger than feared — revenue rose ~58% YoY and EPS crushed estimates, and management highlighted record retail/wholesale volume and a path to EBITDA growth. This beat is the main bullish driver behind buying interest today. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and several other firms continue to rate CVNA favorably (Wedbush kept an outperform/buy stance even after trimming its target), supporting conviction among growth‑oriented analysts despite lower targets. Wedbush Remains a Buy on Carvana Co (CVNA)

Wedbush and several other firms continue to rate CVNA favorably (Wedbush kept an outperform/buy stance even after trimming its target), supporting conviction among growth‑oriented analysts despite lower targets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and models point to restored profitability but warn earnings are sensitive to gross profit per unit (GPU) swings — that caps upside until margin durability is proven. Carvana: Profitability Restored, But GPU Sensitivity Caps The Upside

Analysts and models point to restored profitability but warn earnings are sensitive to gross profit per unit (GPU) swings — that caps upside until margin durability is proven. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms trimmed price targets and one major shop (DA Davidson) cut to $320 and flagged a neutral view, which triggered early‑session selling and widened intraday swings. Analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring sentiment. Carvana Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Multiple firms trimmed price targets and one major shop (DA Davidson) cut to $320 and flagged a neutral view, which triggered early‑session selling and widened intraday swings. Analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors pressed management on accounting and disclosure during the call; the CFO’s defense and subsequent media scrutiny (and reports of an investigator outreach) have raised governance concerns that could weigh on the stock until clarity is provided. Carvana fails to impress investors; CFO defends accounting practices

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Further Reading

