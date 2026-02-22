GDS Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BAM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.1% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 90,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Apple Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $264.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.80. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

