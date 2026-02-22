Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.7%

GPN stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.69. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $164,122.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,397.58. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Dean Capital Management increased its position in Global Payments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Key Global Payments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and robust 2026 guidance — GPN reported adjusted Q4 EPS above estimates and set FY‑2026 guidance of $13.80–$14.00, which topped the Street and implies double‑digit EPS growth; that beat/guide combo is the core catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat and robust 2026 guidance — GPN reported adjusted Q4 EPS above estimates and set FY‑2026 guidance of $13.80–$14.00, which topped the Street and implies double‑digit EPS growth; that beat/guide combo is the core catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: $2.5B total buyback program, including $550M accelerated repurchase — management approved an expanded $2.5B repurchase framework and kicked off $550M of accelerated buys, which reduces share count and supports EPS. Read More. Read More.

$2.5B total buyback program, including $550M accelerated repurchase — management approved an expanded $2.5B repurchase framework and kicked off $550M of accelerated buys, which reduces share count and supports EPS. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New quarterly dividend announced — GPN declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and adding modest income appeal to the stock. Read More.

New quarterly dividend announced — GPN declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and adding modest income appeal to the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside and supportive notes — several firms raised price targets or reiterated constructive views (Wells Fargo raised its PT to $105; Keefe Bruyette & Woods raised to $90), lending validation to the company’s outlook. Read More.

Analyst upside and supportive notes — several firms raised price targets or reiterated constructive views (Wells Fargo raised its PT to $105; Keefe Bruyette & Woods raised to $90), lending validation to the company’s outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical momentum — GPN cleared its 20-, 50- and 200‑day moving averages, which attracts momentum/technical buyers but doesn’t change fundamentals. Read More.

Technical momentum — GPN cleared its 20-, 50- and 200‑day moving averages, which attracts momentum/technical buyers but doesn’t change fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heightened bearish/options activity — recent unusual activity showed a sharp rise in put buying (about 7,593 puts, ~112% above average), which could signal some hedging or skepticism from options traders even as the stock rallies.

Heightened bearish/options activity — recent unusual activity showed a sharp rise in put buying (about 7,593 puts, ~112% above average), which could signal some hedging or skepticism from options traders even as the stock rallies. Negative Sentiment: Mixed sell‑side stance — some firms remain cautious: BNP Paribas raised its price target but kept an Underperform rating, highlighting that not all analysts are convinced the upside is sustainable. Read More.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

