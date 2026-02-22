Fiverr International’s (FVRR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FVRR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

NYSE FVRR opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $418.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.98 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth $15,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,690,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 566,636 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 188.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 526,060 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 237,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 155.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 222,667 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

