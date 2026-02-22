IFC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

IFC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of IFC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $189.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.19 and its 200 day moving average is $183.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

